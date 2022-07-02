Uttarkashi: Vehicular traffic along the Yamunotri highway in Uttarakhand came to a standstill on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the road near Khaneda bridge. Hundreds of travellers, including pilgrims, going to and from the Yamunotri Dham were stranded on both sides of the road. District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said they have pressed men and machinery into action to reopen the road.

Also read: Landslides disrupt Kedarnath Yatra

Intermittent rain continued in the state since last night triggering landslides at many places in the hill state. Due to heavy rains in Rudraprayag on Friday, Sirobagad Highway was blocked for about 36 hours, which has now been reopened.