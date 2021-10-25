Dehradun: The death toll due to rain-related incidents has risen to 72 and four people are still missing, the Uttarakhand government said on Sunday, adding that 26 people were injured in the disaster from October 17 to 19.

Heavy rains in the region triggered landslides, house collapses and the flooding caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state. Also, 224 houses were damaged in these incidents.

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The SDRF has been conducting search and rescue operations in the various parts of the rain-hit states since October 17.