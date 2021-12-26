Dehradun: After getting a nod from Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress poll campaign in the ensuing polls, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat arrived in Uttarakhand amid drumb beats. Thousands of people accorded him a rousing reception upon his arrival. During this, Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal clearly said that the command of Uttarakhand assembly elections has been completely given to Harish Rawat from the high command. At the same time, he also made it clear that Harish Rawat will not be the face of the Chief Minister yet.

Rawat exuded confidence and attacked the BJP over several issues. Accompanied by Pradesh Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, Rawat told reporters soon after his arrival that he has been asked by Rahul Gandhi to lead the party's campaign in the state in which everyone will assist him. He also attacked the BJP over unemployment and inflation and said a campaign named 'Bhajpai dhol ki pole khol' (expose the BJP) will now be carried out vigorously and he will hold a series of election meetings to bring forth BJP's failures.

A few days ago, the tweet of former CM Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat time to rest tweet) had brought political upheaval in Uttarakhand politics. On social media, he had accused some people of the party leaders of not supporting him. After which the high command summoned Rawat, Godiyal, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pritam Singh and the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav to Delhi and they had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, who sorted out the issue, giving Rawat a free hand.

Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal has made it clear that Rawat will lead the poll campaign, but he will not be the Chief Ministerial face. A decision will be taken by the President of the Congress Legislature Party and the Congress party after the elections on the Chief Ministerial candidate, he pointed out.

He said, "There is great enthusiasm among the Congress workers and now the election will be fought under the leadership of Harish Rawat." He exuded confidence that Congress will win the upcoming elections by defeating BJP.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that all the leaders of the state will unitedly fight in the polls. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, he said that the ruling BJP was involved in a Covid testing scam during the Kumbh Mela and the people will forgive the government for making a mockery of democracy.

