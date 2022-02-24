Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Days after Congress leader Harish Rawat posted a video showing postal ballot tampering in Uttarakhand, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday took cognizance and directed the Pithoragarh police to register a case regarding the video posted on social media by him.

According to the police, a written complaint was lodged with the Election Commission and the police on Tuesday on behalf of Congress candidate Pradeeppal from the Didihat Assembly in the said case.

"A case has also been registered in the Didihat police station for a probe," said the state police.

The Congress leader had posted the video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army Centre rigging the postal ballot papers during the single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly elections on February 14.

"Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre was involved in rigging. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?", Rawat tweeted.

State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, while speaking with the media, informed that they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission about the alleged foul play during the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

"A person has claimed impersonation, as officials, who were scheduled to come to his house so that he can cast his vote, didn't arrive," he said. The polling for the 70-member state Assembly was held on February 14. The counting of votes would be held on March 10.