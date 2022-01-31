Dehradun: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot who was campaigning in Dehradun ahead of Uttrakhand Polls released a 'White Paper' on inflation and announced that the price of LPG gas cylinder will be restricted to Rs 500 if their government comes in power.

Making the announcement Sachin Pilot said, "Congress party is a responsible party, we have experience of running the government at both Centre and state levels, so we are making the announcement. We are going to fulfill it by all means. We will reduce expenses on campaigns and advertisement but will make this happen,"

Earlier, in Pilot's presence Vice-President of BJP's Kisan Morcha, Rishipal Balian joined Congress. After which the Congress leader went on a door-to-door campaign. While conducting a press conference Pilot launched a booklet named 'Maha Mehangai Bajapa Lai' (BJP brought inflation).

Sachin Pilot alleged BJP of being an expert in making big and fake slogans and said, the booklet includes all accounts of the highest level of inflation in 7 years BJP rule, taxes on petrol and diesel, price of domestic and commercial gas, skyrocketing prices of household items. Apart from that the booklet also mentions the 205% hike in railways fare.

Instead of all this, no minister from the Centers side or from BJPs state government speaks a word on the issue of inflation.

Rishipal Balian's migration to Congress is being seen as a major jolt for BJP as earlier he holds BJP's Mangalore Assembly seat under Haridwar district and keeps a strong hold over farmers in the region.

