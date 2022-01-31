Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand has said that 150 FIRs have been registered under various sections for violating the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly elections since January 8. A toll-free number is in place for people to submit complaints related to elections.

"For election-related complaints contact on toll-free number 180033001950. The complaints center numbers of the control room are - 0135-2644303; 0135-2664304. According to Uttarakhand CEO, 150 FIRs have been registered under various sections for violation of model code of conduct since January 8," Uttarakhand PIB tweeted. Of these FIRs, 44 were filed for defacement of property, one for misuse of vehicle, 22 for illegal meeting/speech, etc, four for inducement/gratification to electors/cash distribution, and 79 were other complaints related to the elections.

The Uttarakhand government has informed that so far 25,302 litres of liquor worth more than Rs 1,30,33,000, smack of more than Rs 1, 72, 46,000, charas worth more than Rs 26,50,000, Rs 1,82,10,000 of heroin, and ganja worth over Rs 33,32,000 has been seized.A total of 3,90,675 publicity materials have been removed so far from public places in the context of Assembly elections.

Also, a total of more than Rs 2,45,20,000 cash and more than 20,69,000 silver have been recovered so far. As per the state government, so far, 24,537 licensed arms have been confiscated and three licenses have been cancelled by the government. Total 303 illegal weapons have been seized so far. Under CrPC section 107/116, 24,617 people have been booked and 39,722 have been challaned.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect, following the announcement of the Assembly poll dates in five states by the Elections Commission of India (ECI) on January 8. Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

ANI