Dehradun: Data Security Council of India bestowed the Circle officer cyber control cell of Uttarakhand Police Ankush Mishra with Best Cyber ​​Cop 2021 award in New Delhi on Friday.

The council organized the 16th DCSI Excellence Awards 2021 awarding the best cyber cop in the country especially when the country is seeing a rapid increase in cyber crime cases every day.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar congratulated Ankush Mishra, for receiving the best Cyber ​​Cop award. Kumar said that "the cases of cybercrime are increasing rapidly within the country and the state. Uttarakhand Cyber ​​Police and Special Task Force are doing a very good job in solving the cases of cybercrime."

According to the report received from Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, almost 55 nominations were presented across the country in the 16th DCSI Excellence Award-2021.

Out of these, the three best cases have been selected. Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF), Andhra Pradesh Police, and CID Karnataka have been ranked in this list.

Among the three selected cybercops in the DCSI Excellence Award 2021, Uttarakhand CO Ankush Mishra has got the first place followed by Karnataka police cybercrime officer KA Yashwant Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Inspector K. Ramesh are the best three chosen out of 55 cybercrime case solvers in the country.