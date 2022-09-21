Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Much to the doctors' surprise, despite having dengue symptoms, most patients are testing negative in lab reports. It is due to the side effects of Covid-19, claims Dr. N S Bisht, a senior physician at Doon Hospital, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In such a situation, all the doctors are advised to treat patients based on their symptoms but not reports.

The number of dengue patients is on the rise in the state, leaving hospitals packed. Many dengue cases are reported in the capital Dehradun also. On average, 70 out of 100 patients have symptoms of dengue, but they are testing negative in reports.

Uttarakhand: Patients with dengue symptoms test negative

Also read: Dengue cases breach 500 mark in Uttarakhand

Dr. Bisht says that every second person who comes to the hospital is suffering from fever, and nine out of 10 patients are suffering from fever with symptoms of dengue, but surprisingly the reports are showing negative. According to Dr. Bisht, the reason for not getting the dengue test right can be due to re-infection with dengue or infection with Type 2 and 4. In the year 2019, dengue infections recorded the highest number of cases in the world. Now after three years, the number of cases of re-infection has become high.

Some common symptoms of dengue are a pain in the muscles and joints of the body, headache, restlessness, low blood pressure, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, mild redness of the skin (rash), and fever. If the S-1 test is not done in the beginning or if recurrent fevers keep relapsing over time, it will result in a negative report as the antigen test turns negative after seven days. It is advisable to pay special attention to cleanliness and not let water accumulate in houses and residential localities.