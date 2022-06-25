Roorkee: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl and her mother have been gang-raped in a car heading to Roorkee on Friday late at night. According to the police, the woman was a resident of Piran Kaliyar and was coming to Roorkee from Kaliyar with her daughter. On the way, she took a lift in a car and the rape survivor alleged that both were gang-raped in the car and the accused fled after leaving them near Ganga Bank.

Uttarakhand: Mother and six year old gang raped

According to the police, the woman reached the police with her daughter and informed them about the incident. The girl was admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, as well as the woman's medical tests have been done, immediately. The police have registered a case against one identified accused under relevant sections of IPC including gang rape. Meanwhile, the police searched for the accused throughout the night. The CCTV cameras installed nearby were also monitored.

The woman told the police that she was living in Kaliyar without her husband for the last several years. The woman's husband lives in Muzaffarnagar (UP). She was coming to Roorkee with her six-year-old girl child at around 11 pm on Friday when the accused, Sonu offered her a lift, thereafter Sonu and his friend allegedly gang-raped mother and daughter. Regarding this matter, other police officers including SP Pramendra Dobal searched for the accused throughout Friday night. Four teams of police have been deployed in search of the accused.