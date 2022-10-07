Doiwala (Uttarakhand): A major accident was averted at the Doiwala railway station in the Dehradun district of Uttrakhand on Tuesday as some miscreants had put a long iron pipe on the tracks in a bid to derail the train. However, the loco pilot spotted the iron pipe just in time and applied the emergency brakes, Railway officials said.

They also said that on Tuesday unidentified miscreants had tied a nearly 20 feet long iron pipe on the railway track ahead of Doiwala. Rakesh Chand, Senior Section Engineer of Railways who has filed a complaint in the matter said that the Dehradun-Amritsar Lahori Express had left Doon at 8:37 pm.

" When the train was passing between railway gate number 26 and 27 ahead of Doiwala, the loco pilot of the train noticed that there was a long iron pipe lying on the railway track," said Chand. Fortunately, at that time the train was running at a sped of 35 km per hour and the driver was able to apply the emergency brake immediately after noticing the iron pipe, he added.

But despite this, the pipe got stuck in the train's wheels. The loco pilot then informed the Railway and police officials after which officials of the Railways, RPF, and GRP arrived at the spot. " It took 40 minutes to get the pipe removed from the wheels after which the train left for its destination," Railway officials said.

Chand said that during the investigation by Railways and police officials it was found that the miscreants had intentionally tied a part of a 20 feet long iron pipe to the railway track while the other end of the pipe was tied to the root of a tree.