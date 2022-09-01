Dehradun: A minor girl has been allegedly molested by the cook of a coaching centre for National Defence Academy (NDA) aspirants in Dehradun. Police sources said that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family members at the Raipur Police Station. Taking cognizance of the complaint lodged by the girl's family members the Women's Commission sent a fact-finding team to the hostel of the coaching centre on Wednesday.

The family members of the girl said that she is a resident of Bareilly and was taking coaching for NDA at the Doon Defence Academy located on Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun for several days. They also said that the girl's father deposited a fee of Rs. 50,000 to the coaching centre and was told by the management that all the employees of the hostel were women but after the alleged incident of molestation it came to light that the cook of the hostel is a man.

Her family members claimed that not only was the cook continuously harassing her but was also threatening to kill her. They further alleged that the accused was sending obscene messages to the girl. Police sources said last Sunday the family members of the victim met with SP Dehradun and lodged a complaint after which a case was lodged at the Raipur Police Station under the POCSO Act.

Raipur police station in charge Manmohan Singh Negi said that along with the Women's Commission team a police team also reached the institute for investigation. Official sources said according to the Women's Commission's report police is currently interrogating the cook.