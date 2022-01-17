Dehradun: Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was from the government and expelled from the BJP for anti-party activities on Sunday sacked amid speculation that he may rejoin the Congress.

The development came a month before the Assembly elections, which are slated for February 14, in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took the action against Rawat, who had switched over his loyalties from the Congress to the BJP prior to the 2017 Assembly polls.

Rawat, however, was said to be nursing a grouse against the BJP leadership for quite some time, and even expressing his resentment publicly. It is being said that he was seeking a ticket for both him and his daughter-in-law for the ensuing elections, but had been told that the BJP had made it a rule that only one member of a family would be fielded. He had skipped the party meeting to select candidates in Dehradun on Saturday. As he met a senior Congress leader on Sunday and indicated that he would join the party on Monday, the BJP took action against him.

It may be noted that the decision to dismiss Rawat from the Cabinet was taken during the BJP's Uttarakhand Core Group meeting held at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the meeting, along with the party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, State president Madan Kaushik, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, election co-in charge RP Singh and others.

Earlier, too, he was exerting pressure on the party for getting his demands fulfilled. But, this time the party did not entertain his demands and showed him the door by expelling him from the party. In December, Rawat had tendered resignation to the minister's post and warned of quitting the party following which BJP leaders had asked him to remain in the party to which he had agreed.

Rawat joined the BJP five years ago after from Congress. Though, speculations are rife about Rawat returning to Congress again. He has a long history of changing political parties. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday had said that he will contest the ensuing Assembly polls from the Khatima constituency and said that the list of candidates will be announced soon.

The Chief Minister further stated that they have set a target of winning more than 60 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly. In the last Assembly elections, BJP secured 57 seats out of 70 in Uttarakhand. Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are slated for February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

