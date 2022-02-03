Dehradun: With cold weather persisting in Uttarakhand, the Dehradun Meteorological office (MeT) has issued an orange alert for some parts of the state which may experience light to medium rainfall. Higher reaches (2500 metres and above) are likely to witness snow, the Met Office predicts.

Capital city Dehradun, including Haridwar, Pauri, and Tehri districts, may experience rainfall as well as thunderstorms. A yellow alert has been issued for some parts in the Garhwal division as well. An orange alert has been issued for Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar areas of the state.

