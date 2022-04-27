Someshwar/Almora: In a noble gesture, a man in Uttarakhand's Almora deposited his Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration card with the authorities after his son joined the Army to let the poor benefit from the scheme. Ramesh Singh Mehra of Doni Gram Panchayat of Someshwar deposited the BPL ration card on Monday following a government directive that all the families that do not come under the standards of BPL, should submit their ration card themselves. Mehra has set an example by depositing his BPL ration card. He said he is submitting his BPL ration card so that any other poor family in the village can get the benefit of government schemes.

Puran Singh Dosad, the storekeeper concerned, while hailing Mehra's gesture said he has done a commendable job of motivating others by submitting his ration card. It is worth mentioning that complaints about the issuance of ration cards to ineligible people of BPL and the Antyodaya category are received from every Gram Panchayat. It is alleged that BPL ration cards of retired people and ex-servicemen are made with the connivance of the government machinery.

