Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A Malaysian national died of a suspected heart attack in the Rishikesh area of ​​Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Loganathan Sinnappu Thambu, aged 76 years, resident of Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. Lokanathan had come to India from Malaysia with his 12 friends and was living in Shivanand Ashram in Muni Ki Reti area of ​​Tehri.

According to police officials at Muni Ki Reti police station, Lokanathan fainted late in the night on Monday. He was shifted to Government Hospital Rishikesh where the doctors declared him dead. The matter was immediately brought by the hospital to the notice of the Rishikesh Kotwali police. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot.

Inspector Ritesh Shah, in-charge of Muni's Reti police station, said that the police has taken the body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Colleagues of the deceased said that Lokanathan was suffering from a heart problem and had undergone a bypass heart surgery some time back. Doctors said the exact cause of death will be known only by the postmortem report. The matter has also been brought to the notice of Malaysian embassy in India.