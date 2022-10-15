Pithoragarh: In all, 35 tourists, who were stranded at Gunji in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, were successfully evacuated by an Indian Air Force helicopter on Thursday. The tourists were stuck in the upper reaches of the Himalayas as the region has been experiencing heavy snowfall. The route leading up to the China border is closed since October 6 due to inclement weather conditions in the area.

These tourists were stuck at Gunji for the past nine days. The stranded tourists were successfully evacuated and brought to Pithoragarh on Thursday. After they arrived at Pithoragarh, the pilgrims were accorded a warm welcome. "The tourists on way to Mount Kailash were stuck at Gunji due to heavy snowfall in the region. The visitors could only have glimpses of Om Parvat (mountain) as they failed to make it to Mount Kailash. The stranded pilgrims were airlifted from Gunji and then brought to Naini Saini airport on Thursday," said sources.