Dehradun: In the midst of an ever-growing number of COVID cases in Uttarakhand, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj is the latest to get infected, this marking the second time for the minister to test COVID positive.

After testing positive, Maharaj has started isolation at his residence in Lal Dalalwala, and did not join the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The minister has also urged others who came into his contact as a precautionary measure to take tests.

As per information, the minister got tested after feeling uneasy on Wednesday afternoon, and came out positive.

Prior to this, on Tuesday, State Health Secretary Pankaj Pandey and his wife also tested COVID positive.

Notably, Maharaj, alongside his family members and members of the staff had also tested positive back in 2020 right after attending a cabinet meeting. This was followed by the administration marking the area around his residence as a containment zone.

After this, all the other ministers who had attended the meeting had to home-quarantine.