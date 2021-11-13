Dehradun: Uttarakhand has won prestigious awards for tourism in three categories. The state won the Best Wildlife Destination, Best Adventure Destination and Best Spiritual Destination awards. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the national-level awards to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj.

Best tourist destinations in the country are given awards under nine categories in the Tourism Survey and Award program. The event was held on Friday in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event Reddy, who was present as the chief guest, said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi major initiatives are being taken to promote domestic tourism and promote India at the international level.

After receiving the awards Uttarakhand Tourism Minister said since the Covid-19 pandemic the state has emerged as a major centre for tourism, wellness tourism and AYUSH. He also said that Uttarakhand has been attracting tourists from India and abroad for centuries with its natural beauty and has immense potential for adventure tourism.

"Keeping this in mind, we are also working continuously to promote adventure sports. Jim Corbett National Park is a perfect destination for wildlife lovers as well as nature lovers. Our government is committed to promoting eco-friendly tourism and the development of its employees and local communities," said Maharaj.

He also said that development work is being done in Kedarnath as per the guidelines provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which devotees coming to Kedarnath will get more facilities in future.