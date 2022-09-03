Dehradun: Amid an uproar over the alleged backdoor recruitment in the Uttarakhand assembly, Speaker Ritu Khanduri has constituted an expert committee to probe into the allegations. The committee will present its inquiry report before the speaker within a month. There will be an inquiry into the recruitment made in the Vidhan Sabha from the year 2012 to date.

The recruitments made after the formation of the state will also be investigated. Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri has sent Secretary Secretariat Mukesh Singhal on leave till further orders. Along with this, he has been instructed to cooperate in the investigation. Khanduri assured a fair investigation regarding the appointments. There have been allegations of nepotism in the recruitment in the assembly.

It has been alleged that of the 72 hirings in the assembly, the wives of Chief Minister's staff Vinod Dhami, OSD Satyapal Rawat to PRO Nandan Bisht, and wife and relative of PRO of Minister Premchand Agarwal have been employed. Among the people said to have secured jobs through nepotism are Meenakshi Sharma, wife of Alok Sharma, a PRO of Madan Kaushik, Satpal Maharaj's PRO Rajan Rawat, Gaurav Garg, close to Rekha Arya's PRO, and BJP Organization General Secretary, relatives of the top functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Meenakshi Sharma, wife of former BJP state president and former cabinet minister Madan Kaushik's PRO Alok Sharma.

The alleged scam pertains to recruitment for the following posts in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha: Additional Private Secretary Review, Officer Review Officer, Accounts Assistant Review Officer, Research & Reference, Administrator, Accountant Assistant Accountant, Assistant Foreman, Cataloger, Computer Operator, Computer Assistant, Driver, Receptionist, Guard male, and female.

The allegations over the scam come at a time when the Pushkar Singh Dhami government is under fire from the opposition over the 2021 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment scam. On Friday, the state government suspended commission Secretary Santosh Badoni for alleged dereliction of duties.

