Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government has prepared a blueprint to protect Mussoorie, the queen of hills, from further environmental degradation. Cracks appearing in houses in Joshimath town due to land subsidence has put the State government on alert mode. Similar to Joshimath, unbridled construction work, expansion of roads, and infrastructure build-up has also been posing a risk to the Mussoorie town's existence.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the state's Chief Secretary SS Sandhu convened a meeting with officials and experts for chalking out modalities twice during the past three days. The State government has also issued instructions to the Chief Secretary to work in close coordination with National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Chief Secretary has been asked to implement the suggestions, especially the holding capacity of the hill station, recommended by the NGT. A nine-member team comprising environmentalists from the NGT, officials, and experts has been constituted to work on the blueprint for Mussoorie so as prevent the town from further ecological degradation.

Read: Queen Elizabeth II had Mussoorie connection, claims historian Gopal Bhardwaj

The Chief Secretary has begun working with the Supreme Court appointed Monitoring Committee team comprising member secretary MS Ghildiyal, scientist RK Sudhanshu from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, experts drawn from Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kumaon University, Space Applications Centre Ahmedabad and the Central Pollution Control Board, along with the National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee, and the National Institute of Mechanical Engineering, Bengaluru.

Senior journalist Rajeev Nayan Bahuguna said, "Mussoorie has been witnessing rampant construction work in the last few years. Tourists visiting the state for sightseeing are allowed to stay in such accommodation. People in a race of making money have constructed several hotels and guesthouses, flouting the construction norms. Mountains in Joshimath or Mussoorie are very young. Mushrooming of concrete jungles has been putting an excess load on these mountains. It is just like asking a child to carry a heavy load. People will see its detrimental effect if they are not awakened."