Doiwala (Uttrakhand): Miscreants have fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore following a robbery at the residence of a businessman Shishpal Agarwal, a relative of cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal, in the Gharat Wali Gali area of Doilwala in Dehradun district.

Police sources said that six miscreants carried out the robbery for about an hour adding that they entered the residence of the businessman at around 11 am on Saturday when only his wife and two maids were there.

Upon being informed about the incident SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar and Minister Premchand Agarwal visited the spot. Police said that the faces of the accused have been captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the house and the search is on to nab them.