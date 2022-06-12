Berinag (Uttarakhand): Four women from the same family died in an accident on Sunday and two others were injured as the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a 100 feet deep gorge in the Berinag area of Uttarakhand.

Police sources said former teacher Chandan Singh Based (61), a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district, was going to Bageshwar with his family by car after offering prayers at his native village of Baseda. They further revealed that at around 1 pm, he lost control of the vehicle near the Pamtodi, and then it plunged into the gorge.

Police said that among the deceased Tulsi Devi, wife of Chandan Singh Baseda, Asha Baseda, wife of Chandan Singh Baseda's younger brother Govind Singh Baseda and her sister-in-law Tara Devi died on the spot, while his mother Devaki Devi succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Chandan Singh Basera and his younger brother Govind Singh Baseda (57) suffered injuries in the accident and were first admitted to a primary health center where they were given first aid and later referred to the district hospital.