Rudrapur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit here arrested four people including two women in a prostitution case on Saturday. The four accused were allegedly running a sex racket in the area through WhatsApp. The racket was unearthed after the officials at the Rudrapur police station received information about women being used for prostitution in the area. The information was checked out after the preliminary investigation, leading to the arrest of the four minds behind the illegal flesh trade.

As informed by the officials, the accused used to fix the price by sending photos of the girls to the customers on Whatsapp and then 'supply' girls to the customers. The arrests were made from the Janta Inter College here while the officials have also confiscated four mobile phones from all of them. Additionally, the police could also procure evidence of money transactions on Paytm as well as the photos of women that were being used for prostitution.

Four people caught for illegal prostitution in Rudrapur

"The racket was being run in a very systematic manner with the help of WhatsApp. We have several digital records of customer conversations and money transactions. There could be more people involved. The investigation is underway," informed Parvez Ali, CO Rudrapur.

The accused have been identified as Viplav from South Delhi, Sukumar Sarkar from Udham Singh Nagar, and two girls -- one from Delhi and another from Udham Singh Nagar. A case has been registered against all four at the Rudrapur Police station under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956. All four of them are soon to be presented to the court, the police officials informed.

Also read: UP: Rape victim says former DSP out on bail issuing death threats