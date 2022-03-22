Lucknow: Ever since Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the election from Sirathu, there are speculations that he might not be made the Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi Cabinet this time. But, after the party central leadership's decision to continue Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister despite losing the poll, the possibility of Maurya becoming the Deputy Chief Minister has enhanced yet again.

Despite the defeat in the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the party leadership has once again decided to make caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister again. However, Uttarakhand does not even have Legislative Council. In such a scenario, Dhami has to contest the election in place of a BJP MLA and get elected as an MLA within six months. If he loses the election, he has to step down from the post of Chief Minister. In such a situation, if experts are to be believed, Keshav Prasad Maurya can be made Deputy Chief Minister again in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Uttarakhand.

In fact, Keshav Prasad Maurya has lost from the Kaushambi's Sirathu Assembly seat to SP alliance candidate Pallavi Patel by more than 7,000 votes, while on the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also lost from Khatima Assembly seat to Congress candidate. Despite this, the legislature party has chosen him as its leader and now he will also take oath as the Chief Minister. After this decision, speculations are rife in Uttar Pradesh that Keshav Prasad Maurya can be made Deputy Chief Minister again.

