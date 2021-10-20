New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit rain-ravaged Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources. "The Union Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand," sources close to the developments said.

He will also conduct an aerial survey in the state on Thursday. Torrential rains in the state have led to flash floods and landslides leading to the death of several people. As many as 46 people have died in a span of three days from October 17 to October 19, as per the state's natural disaster incident report. Of these, one died in Champawat on October 17, six died on October 18 in Pauri, Champawat and Pithoragarh and on October 19, 39 people were reported dead in Nainital, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli and Bageshwar. The maximum number of deaths were reported in Nainital on October 19. A total of nine houses have been either damaged partially or completely in the state. Dhami conducted an aerial survey across the state yesterday.

The rescue and relief operations were going on in the disaster-prone areas. In such a scenario, he will also hold a review meeting regarding the damage caused by the rains in Uttarakhand in the past. Whereas 11 people are said to be still missing while some people are still trapped in many areas, hence, the rescue operation was going on.

Similarly, PM Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the deaths due to heavy rains and floods in Uttarakhand. PM tweeted, 'Pained by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in some parts of Uttarakhand. Get the injured well soon, rescue work is going on to help the affected people. I pray for everyone's safety and well being.'

