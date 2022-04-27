Haldwani: A Congress leader from the Mukhani Thana area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani has accused former NSUI District President Tarun Sah of rape after which the latter has been booked by police.

A case under sections 376, 506 has been lodged against Sah following a complaint by the Congress leader in this regard. The victim alleged that from the year 2018, taking advantage of her husband's illness, Sah sexually exploited her several times “by force and intimidation”. She has also had a child from the accused.

The “victim”, citing the possession of a pistol by the accused, also alleged a “threat” to her life and her family. She said that she had been silent so far due to public shame, but is now being harassed by the accused. She said the accused is pressurizing her to have a physical relationship again.

Makhani police station in-charge Deepak Singh Bisht said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The case is being investigated, he said adding the accused will be arrested soon.

