Rishikesh(Uttarakhand): The holy abode of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, will open for its devotees on May 22 at 10:30 am, announced Narendrajit Singh Bindra, vice-president of Hemkund Sahib Trust. Narendrajit Singh Bindra said "the snow-covered roads around Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara will be cleared from the second week of April. The trust has made proper arrangements for langar-beds in all the Gurdwaras so that the devotees do not face any kind of problem during the journey. In cases of medical problem, an ambulance will be stationed at Govindghat, in which a doctor, along with a pharmacist will be present to attend to the devotees."

According to the trust’s management, this time the number of devotees is expected to increase than the last year's pilgrimage. To aid the devotees' the people of the Trust would be present to render service to the devotees during their journey. The dates of Chardham Yatra 2022 have also been announced. On May 3, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open, following which on May 6, the doors of 12 Jyotirlingas will open, and on May 8, the doors of Kedarnath and then Badrinath Dham will open for the devotees.

