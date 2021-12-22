Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to clear its stand by December 27 on the issue of four Chinese nationals booked in 2019 for carrying 'forged' documents.

The court was hearing a plea by the four Chinese nationals seeking repatriation.

In India as tourists, Wang Guwang, Shu Zhen, Nihepang, and Liaojinkang were first booked by Mumbai police in 2018 on the charges of smuggling gold. Later, they were granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

In 2019, the four were again arrested at the Banbasa border in Uttarakhand on the charges that they were trying to sneak into Nepal carrying 'forged' documents. The cases were lodged against them under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 467 (forgery of a valuable security) of the IPC. Following it, they were transferred to Champawat Jail.

Later, they filed a petition in the High court after their bail plea was rejected by the lower court. The High Court granted them bail, stating that no such evidence could be found against them that would prevent them from being released on bail. However, the court stipulated that they must appear at the Banbasa police station every week. They had been living in the Champawat area ever since.

Now, the four Chinese nationals have sought the court's direction in the matter that they should be allowed to go back to their country.