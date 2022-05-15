Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): With the death of two more pilgrims due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, the death toll in the ongoing Chardham Yatra reached 36 till now. According to a release by the Uttarakhand SDRF, a pilgrim called Purendra Sarkar (70) from Cooch Behar district of West Bengal died at Yamunotri Dham during the day due to cardiac arrest while another pilgrim called, Pramod Bhai (62) from Gujarat breathed his last at Gangotri Dhanm died due to the same reason.

According to the SDRF, Sarkar's health suddenly deteriorated in the morning. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed on the way. Police have handed over the body to his relatives. With this, 14 pilgrims have died in Yamunotri Dham including 11 men and three women. Four pilgrims have died at Gangotri Dham and 13 have died at Kedarnath Dham. As for Badrinath Dham, five pilgrims have lost their lives so far. Health Department sources said that heart attack has emerged as one of the main reasons behind the death of pilgrims.

According to official sources, the death toll has sent the State administration into a tizzy and the Central Government has also taken cognizance of the issue. The State Health Department has sent a cardiac van to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham to deal with such incidents. From the Director-General of Health to the Chief Secretary, senior government officials have pointed out that there is a shortage of cardiologists in the state.

