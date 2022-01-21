Dehradun: On five or six seats, the Congress party will make an announcement of the names of candidates in a day or two. Although, the Congress is expected to declare the names of sixty candidates in the first list.

Congress was expected to declare the names of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly polls in December only. Then, party defer the date and everybody was hoping that the list will come out in the first week of January. Now, the filing of nomination papers is commencing from Friday (January 21), still the speculation is that the list will be released today, said the source.