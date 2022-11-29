Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's recent remarks on women at a function held in Mumbai in the presence of the Maharashtra deputy chief minister's wife, has snowballed into a controversy. The yoga guru's home state Uttarakhand has also been experiencing the heat of his remarks on women.

Congress spokesperson Sheeshpal Bisht said, "We decry the remarks made by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. We are also surprised by his statement on women. Baba Ramdev is known throughout the world and country and people see him in high esteem. In a country where a woman is treated as Shakti and we worship that Power. Such a statement coming from Baba Ramdev is a bit surprising. He made such utterances at the public platform that too when Maharashtra deputy chief minister's wife was present at the function."

Uttarakhand Congress, AAP leaders decry Baba Ramdev's remarks on women

Read: 'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', Baba Ramdev's sexist remark

On the other hand, AAP leader Hema Bhandari said, "Baba Ramdev used unparliamentary words against women that too when Maha deputy chief minister's wife was present at the function. Baba Ramdev's statement on women gives the impression that he is not a Yoga Guru but a Bhog Guru (people indulging in carnal desire). Baba Ramdev made such disparaging remarks on several occasions earlier also. He has damaged the reputation of seers in the country because he dons saffron attire which symbolizes saintliness. Baba Ramdev must seek an apology for his remarks."

Shiv Prasad Semwal, leader of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, said, "Baba Ramdev should not forget that once he wore women's attire salwaar-kameez to flee from from a spot. Now he was projecting women in a poor light. We decry his remarks."