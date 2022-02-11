Khatima (Uttarakhand): Leaders belonging to all the parties have intensified their campaign as the polling for the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on February 14. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and BJP candidate from Khatima, was also making a whirlwind tour across the state seeking a fresh mandate for the party from people.

On Thursday, BJP workers and local businessmen accorded a warm welcome to Dhami by weighing him in laddus upon his arrival in the Khatima assembly constituency. After this, the traders distributed 82 kg laddus among people.

At the same time, the traders assured the Chief Minister of sending him to the Assembly for the third time in a row with a thumping majority. Speaking on the occasion, "Dhami said that with the love and blessings of the voters of Khatima, he has been able to become the Chief Minister of the state."

He said that he has been striving for the development of Khatima. At the same time, with the affection of people in Uttarakhand, he exuded confidence that the party would win an absolute majority in the polls.