Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made it clear that strict action will be taken against miscreants who will make objectional comments against late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat or other deceased armed personnel while giving a byte to ANI on Friday.

"Respect for our soldiers is topmost for us. Late CDS General Bipin Rawat will always be Uttarakhand's pride. If any miscreant makes any objectionable comment about any deceased personnel on social media or otherwise, our government will take stringent legal action against them." Dhami said.

Earlier, Karnataka CM also warned such miscreants of strict legal action for making objectional comments.

On Thursday, CM Dhami met late CDS Bipin Rawat’s family to pay his condolences following the IAF helicopter crash that took the lives of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel. Following the tragic chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Gen Rawat was cremated with full military honours.

