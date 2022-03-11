Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and the state cabinet on Friday tendered their resignation to Governor Gurmit Singh.

CM Dhami says, "Since we've received a new mandate & this tenure is complete we gave resignation to Governor. He told me to continue until the new govt is sworn in."

"We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results," he further added.

The Uttarakhand CM had suffered defeat in the Khatima Assembly seat even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed towards a majority. He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

Read: I am happy with BJP's performance in Punjab, Uttarakhand: Dushyanta Gautam