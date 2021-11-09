Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, on Monday, said that with the efforts of the late Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee the new state was formed on November 9, 2000 while current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a vital role in the development of the state.

He further stated that the state is progressing forward in all sectors and that this was made possible due to excellent rail, road and air connectivity.

Not elections, focus is on development of state: Uttarakhand CM

On being asked about the state's 21-year journey, CM Dhami said, "Uttarakhand has progressed a lot in these 21 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping the hill state move forward and become number one. Recently during his November 5 visit, the Prime Minister had said that the third decade of the 21st century will be in the name of Uttarakhand and in 2025 when we celebrate Silver Jubilee, Uttarakhand will be the number one state in the country. Therefore, we are determined and working on taking the state forward in every field."

Regarding works in the state, which are yet to be done and which are very important to focus on, CM Dhami said, "Right now our focus is to connect the youth with employment. We are constantly working on filling up vacant government posts as soon as possible, and this process is going on very fast. Also, we are working on ensuring that women associated with self-employment get easy loans and facilities, such that they can stand on their own feet."

"The government is working on the mantra of Simplification, Solution and Satisfaction. Right now, the biggest challenge in front of us is not elections, people of Uttarakhand know that we are working with full devotion and passion. The challenge before us is to ensure the uninterrupted development that has been initiated under the leadership of PM Modi," CM Dhami added.

The Uttarakhand CM further went on to say that in his four-month tenure, he has only worked for the betterment of people and that he devoted his life only to serving the public.

"We want to make Uttarakhand the number one state in the country in the coming years, for that we have readied a road map with the assistance of all the departments for the next 10 years. Prior to that in 2025, when we will be celebrating the Silver Jubilee year, the state would stand out as the best," CM Dhami said.

