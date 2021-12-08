Dehradun: After the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Wednesday due to a helicopter crash, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a three-day mourning period in the state. The crash saw a total of 13 people die, including both Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Notable figures in the state, including Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal, Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal, and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen. Gurmeet Singh, have expressed deep grief over the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat.

CM Dhami described the death of Rawat as an irreparable loss, saying that the latter has made great contributions to the country and noted that Rawat's journey had started from a small village of Pauri in the state.

Also read: Farewell CDS: A look at Gen Bipin Rawat's life through pictures

Apart from this, several other leaders, including Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Madan Kaushik have also expressed grief over the incident.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the passing away of Rawat was 'unbearable', and that he has cancelled all his programmes for the next day as he wishes to keep his sentiments dedicated to immortality of the former General.