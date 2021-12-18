Haridwar: Referring to the congregation of the crowd in the Vijay Sankalp Yatra organized by BJP in Haridwar on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "By seeing the enthusiasm of the people it is certain that Bharatiya Janata Party government is going to be formed once again in Uttarakhand. People are preferring the work we are doing."

Dhami added, "People are blessing us because of our development work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether it's providing an all-weather connectivity road for Char Dham Yatra or the Kara Prayag rail project or the aviation sector work in the state, we have covered all the sectors. It's our aim to make Uttarakhand one of the best states in the country,"

In view of the upcoming assembly elections 2022, BJP National President JP Nadda has reached Haridwar to flag off the Vijay Sankalp Yatra. A grand program has been organized in Panchdeep parking of Haridwar.

This yatra will cover all the assembly seats in Haridwar and later, it will touch other assembly seats of Garhwal.