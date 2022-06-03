Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be shown tax-free in the theatres of the state. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said, "Everybody should watch this movie. The movie was inspiring. The future generation will get to know about our country's historical legacy and they will benefit from watching the film Samrat Prithviraj."

On Thursday, the special screening of the movie was held at Lucknow, wherein Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other BJP leaders enjoyed watching the film. After seeing the film, CM Aditynath while appreciating the movie, declared the film will be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, UP CM watched the movie at Lok Bhawan. The CM was impressed by the lead role played by actor Akshay Kumar in the movie. Last Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also watched the film.