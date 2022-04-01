Dehradun: Dr. Nidhi Uniyal, a senior female doctor at Doon Medical College Hospital resigned on Thursday following her transfer to Almora Soban Singh Jeena Hospital. The doctor resigned on the grounds of harassment at the behest of Secretary Health Pankaj Kumar Pandey's wife's abusive behavior and demeaning words. Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has deferred the transfer, with immediate effect on Friday.

CM has given instructions to form a committee to investigate the matter. The Chief Secretary Dr. SS Sandhu has nominated Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar to investigate it.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has also spoken to Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and the matter is being monitored thoroughly. Dhami said that according to the public sentiments, action will be taken with complete transparency and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation.

Earlier, on Thursday, Doon Medical College's Associate Professor Dr. Nidhi Uniyal resigned. The letter stated that she was asked 'to attend the ailing wife of Mr. Pankaj Pandey', IAS and Health Secretary of Uttarakhand. The doctor visited her residence with two of her hospital staff, leaving running OPD, and kept a number of patients waiting in the hospital.

She examined Health Secretary's wife duly but left the BP instrument in the car. The arrival of the instrument was delayed. The doctor added that the wife of IAS "resorted to the usage of unpleasantry words demeaning her profession and conduct'. Dr. Nidhi stated that she 'was asked to tender an apology to Pandey's wife. Consequently, she 'refused to tender an apology.'

