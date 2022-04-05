Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House on Tuesday to express his gratitude for the guidance of PM Modi and cooperation from the central government in the development of Uttarakhand. The CM apprised the Prime Minister of the developmental activities being carried out in the state and requested Amit Shah's cooperation in implementing the 'Him Prahari' scheme in the districts of the state sharing the international borders.

CM Dhami has also requested the Prime Minister to extend the GST compensation period in view of the limited financial resources of Uttarakhand. Dhami also urged the Prime Minister to establish the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) to promote scientific research.

He sought the approval of PM Modi for the 'Manskhand Mandir Mala Mission' to connect the mythological sites and temples of the Kumaon division of the state with pilgrimage on the lines of Chardham and permission to operate air services from Pithoragarh Airstrip. He requested for permission for the construction of the Rishikesh-Doiwala railway track and the shifting of the Dehradun railway station to Harrawala.

The Chief Minister said that Rishikesh is famous for cultural, spiritual, yoga and Ayurvedic medicine. The establishment of the All India Institute of Ayurveda in the city will promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) among the youth, he said. During the meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government has decided to stop the migration from the villages of international border districts (Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Khatima of Udham Singh Nagar).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged for sanction of a budget of Rs 25 crore annually for the State Police Force Modernization Scheme to make the police effective and modern. The Chief Minister said that a budget of Rs 25 crore has been proposed from the Centre for the Nirbhaya Fund by the state government.

