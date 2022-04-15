Mussoorie: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi targeted Congress and termed it a sinking ship while attending a program in Mussoorie. He took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi since Rahul has been called 'Pappu' by BJP in the past, but he didn't give any clarity on Babli. "No one is required to destroy Congress. The party's 'Pappu' and 'Babli' will sink the Congress wherever they go and we don't need to do anything," he said sarcastically.

He said that the Leader of Opposition and State President have been appointed by the Congress in Uttarakhand after a month, due to which factionalism is clearly being seen in the Congress. "The round of resignations has started. Even a Congress MLA has announced to give up his seat for the election of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," said Joshi.

He said that today few of the world's biggest leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda are leading the party. He said that ever since the young Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken over the command of the state, the state is constantly moving towards development.

Also Read: First step taken towards introducing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami