Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government on Friday decided to relieve the State Subordinate Service Selection Commission from the responsibility of conducting recruitment to 7000 Group C posts as the body is being investigated in a paper leak case.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting on Friday evening during which it was also decided that Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will conduct the recruitment process for the said posts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the decision has been taken to maintain probity and transparency in the recruitment examination.

He has instructed the State Public Service Commission to issue a calendar of recruitment examinations to be held in Uttarakhand and start the process. Following the UKSSSC paper leak incident the State Government has canceled five examinations .The related posts include driver, workshop instructor, fisheries inspector, and chief constable. Sources in the state administration said that the decision will affect 770 recruitments in the state.