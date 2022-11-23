Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Timely intervention by the Uttarakhand police helped in saving the life of a woman who attempted suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house. The incident happened in Khadar Kalsi village. Vexed with domestic violence, the woman decided to die. When the police of Kalsi police station in Dehradun were alerted, they reached the spot immediately. The police successfully rescued the aggrieved woman.

After the receipt of the information, SHO Kailash Rathore rushed to Khadar Kalsi village in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand to carry out a rescue operation. When the police team reached the spot they found the room bolted from inside and a woman hanging from the ceiling.

The police team then broke open the grille of the window to enter the room. The victim was brought down and taken to a hospital by the police to nearby Primary Health Centre. "Luckily, the woman was alive and undergoing treatment at the hospital," said SHO, adding, "Delay could have put her life in danger. Luckily, we were successful in saving her life."