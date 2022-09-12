Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): Police officials were on their toes after the recovery of the bodies of three missing teenagers lying by the side of Kotdwar Dugadda National Highway number 534 at a place called Fifth Mile. All three teenagers belonging to Kotdwar Govind Nagar locality had left home on September 9 in the morning on a scooty, for paying a visit to the Siddhbali Temple.

Police said that they were last spotted at a place called Kumbhichauri. But when they did not return by the evening their relatives began worrying about them. Soon their family members started to frantically searching for them. Police also scanned the CCTV footage to trace their location. But, police and parents of the missing teenagers failed to locate them. Lastly, on Monday, their bodies were found lying by the side of the highway, police sources said.

Read: Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues 60, retrieves five bodies from rain-hit Bageshwar district

Relatives of the deceased alleged that they were killed after being kidnapped. On the other hand, police have been saying that prima facie it appears to be a case of accident. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sekhar Suyal said, "Prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. However, we are probing the case from all angles."