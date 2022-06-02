Mussoorie: Uttarakhand BJP State Incharge and BJP MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam has courted a controversy by calling the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru “useless”. Kumar was speaking at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan organized by BJP Mahila Morcha in Mussoorie, Dehradun on the completion of 8 years of the Modi government.

The BJP leader said that Nehru “broke the country in two pieces to become the Prime Minister, while BJP's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for Kashmir”. “Lakhs of people died, which is unfortunate,” he added.

Gautam praised Prime Minister Modi. “When there is a challenge to the country, an avatar is born. Krishna took birth to end the atrocities of Kansa in the past. Rama took birth to end the tyranny of Ravana. But no one has seen them, only heard about them. PM Modi is also an avatar. Everyone is looking at him. I am the witness of this and so are you,” he said.

