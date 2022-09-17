Haldwani: Bureaucratic red tape often halts development projects, leaving the people and even their elected representatives helpless. But one MLA decided to have none of it and went out of his way to clear the debris from a river in his constituency on his own expenditure saving the locals from the ordeals of flood.

This is Mohan Singh Bisht, BJP MLA from the Lalkuan constituency in Uttarakhand. He came to the limelight after defeating former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the last Assembly election. But this time his activity has nothing to do with politics.

The local Gaula river in his constituency has been dangerously swelling due to heavy rains in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. The large quantity of rubble and debris pouring into the river due to heavy rain is making the situation even worse.

When his repeated requests to the DM , DFO and CCF to clear the debris from the river fell into deaf ears, Bisht decided to take matters into his own hands. He brought two Pokeland machines and a JCB to clear the rubble from the river bed. Since Friday he has been supervising the work himself and it will continue on Saturday.

"The swelling river is eroding its banks near the Indira Nagar village. For the last several months the DM, DFO, and Chief Conservator of Forests have been asked to clear the rubble from the riverbed, but they did nothing citing lack of funds. So I took it upon myself," said Bisht.