Rudrapur: On the second day of his Uttarakhand visit, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached the Udham Singh Nagar district of the Kumaon Division. In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he offered a tribute to the freedom fighter Udham Singh here.

Nadda is on a two-day political tour in the state of Uttarakhand since Monday, and shall be addressing the citizens in the purview of the upcoming elections.

The BJP chief also plans to have a meeting with the party ministers to discuss strategies for the elections.