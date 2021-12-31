Dehradun: Ganesh Godiyal, who has been serving as the Uttarakhand Congress president for a long time now, released a jumbo list of party office bearers on Thursday. This move has come after Godiyal's recent meeting with the high command, also leading him to assign several responsibilities to his party leaders. He has also reportedly appointed coordinators and observers for all 70 Assembly seats of the state, accelerating preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

This list that was released by Godiyal comprises 109 state secretaries of the Uttarakhand Congress. Leaders from different districts across the state have been given important responsibilities, which would help Congress in the ensuing Assembly polls. With the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 approaching soon, the Uttarakhand Congress is leaving no stone unturned to romp home. Meanwhile, the release of this list is being considered an initial and crucial step to take on the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Through this list released by Godiyal, all the leaders concerned have been asked to fulfil all the electoral responsibilities given at the party level in the elections, which are slated for 2022.