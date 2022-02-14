Uttarakhand: The voting process for all the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand has begun today, with several known faces appearing at the polling booths in the state across the day. In Haridwar, BJP state president and candidate from Haridwar Rural seat, Madan Kaushik, voted at Bhagwan Das Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Kankhal today. While talking to the media after voting, Kaushik affirmed that this time, BJP will win more than 60 seats in Uttarakhand.

Popular faces show up at the polling booths

Meanwhile, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also exercised his right to vote along with his colleague Acharya Balkrishna at the Dadu Baat Kathal in Kankhal in the morning. While talking to ETV Bharat, Baba Ramdev appealed to the people to practice their right to vote, quoting it as the strongest weapon of democracy.

The state saw a voter turnout of 35.21 per cent in Uttarakhand on Monday till 1 p.m.