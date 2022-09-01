Dehradun: At a time when the Opposition Congress is trying to corner the BJP over alleged irregularities regarding recruitments in the Uttarakhand Assembly made during the tenure of Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggrawal’s tenure as speaker, the BJP Central leadership has summoned him to Delhi. BJP sources said that Aggrawal is scheduled to go to Delhi on September 2.

However, the minister's associates claimed that Aggrawal's trip to Delhi has nothing to do with the recruitment issue, but he will be visiting the national capital in relation to the meeting of the Council of Ministers which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to convene. They also said that Aggarwal, currently the State's Finance Minister, will attend the meeting as a representative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Earlier, Agarwal had denied the allegations. “Recruitments as per requirements were made during my time, which is a routine thing. All norms were strictly followed and no irregularities were committed. Proper tests were held before the recruitments,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said that he would request the Speaker to investigate the allegations. “The Vidhan Sabha is our constitutional body. I would request the Speaker of the Assembly to investigate the allegations of any irregularities in the recruitment, no matter during whose tenure they were committed,” said Dhami.